4304 Fairbrook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great Peach Hill corner lot with green belt behind house - no neighbors behind or on one side. New paint inside and out. New floors and kitchen/bathroom quartz counter tops. New tile and fixtures in both bathrooms. New ceiling fans in all living areas. Great neighborhood with a short walk to Peach Hill Park and Peach Hill Elementary School.