Moorpark, CA
4304 Fairbrook Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

4304 Fairbrook Lane

4304 Fairbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Fairbrook Lane, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great Peach Hill corner lot with green belt behind house - no neighbors behind or on one side. New paint inside and out. New floors and kitchen/bathroom quartz counter tops. New tile and fixtures in both bathrooms. New ceiling fans in all living areas. Great neighborhood with a short walk to Peach Hill Park and Peach Hill Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Fairbrook Lane have any available units?
4304 Fairbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 4304 Fairbrook Lane have?
Some of 4304 Fairbrook Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Fairbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Fairbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Fairbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 Fairbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4304 Fairbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Fairbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 4304 Fairbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Fairbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Fairbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 4304 Fairbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Fairbrook Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4304 Fairbrook Lane has accessible units.
Does 4304 Fairbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Fairbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Fairbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4304 Fairbrook Lane has units with air conditioning.
