Moorpark, CA
4170 Quailsprings Ct
4170 Quailsprings Ct

4170 Quailsprings Court · No Longer Available
4170 Quailsprings Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Penthouse with Garage & Community Pool - 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in terrific Moorpark location. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace. Kitchen has breakfast bar and spacious pantry, refrigerator may be included without warranty. Master Bedroom has private bath with dual sinks and balcony. Refrigerator, Stackable Washer And Dryer provided. This unit is a penthouse - everything is on the second story with an attached 2 car garage below. Community pool & spa. Small pet that does not require yard will be considered with increased deposit. Sewer included. No smoking please.

(RLNE5744650)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

