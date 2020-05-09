4170 Quailsprings Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Penthouse with Garage & Community Pool - 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in terrific Moorpark location. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace. Kitchen has breakfast bar and spacious pantry, refrigerator may be included without warranty. Master Bedroom has private bath with dual sinks and balcony. Refrigerator, Stackable Washer And Dryer provided. This unit is a penthouse - everything is on the second story with an attached 2 car garage below. Community pool & spa. Small pet that does not require yard will be considered with increased deposit. Sewer included. No smoking please.



(RLNE5744650)