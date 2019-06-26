All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

380 Bonnieview Road

380 Bonnie View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

380 Bonnie View Rd, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
380 Bonnieview Road Available 06/29/19 Beautiful View Home in Moorpark! - All showings/inquiries through Christine - 805-889-9116. Contemporary, spacious two story, single family residence located on a private street in the hills near the Moorpark Highlands! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with large, open living room and dining room with tons of natural light. All bedrooms are downstairs. Updated kitchen with breathtaking views of the Moorpark Valley, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home features travertine tile flooring in the kitchens and bathrooms with designer carpeting in the living spaces and bedrooms. Two large balconies, one on the upper level and one on the bedroom level with access from the master bedroom. This home features 180 degree panoramic views of the Moorpark Valley, central heating and A/C, quick access to local restaurants and shopping, great school district, and close proximity to Moorpark College, Moorpark High School and Middle Schools. This custom home is in a quaint and private neighborhood that you won't find in most communities. Don't miss out on this exceptional panoramic view home and rare opportunity to live in the home of your dreams! Property shown by appointment only. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Please call and inquire.

(RLNE4930414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Bonnieview Road have any available units?
380 Bonnieview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 380 Bonnieview Road have?
Some of 380 Bonnieview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Bonnieview Road currently offering any rent specials?
380 Bonnieview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Bonnieview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Bonnieview Road is pet friendly.
Does 380 Bonnieview Road offer parking?
No, 380 Bonnieview Road does not offer parking.
Does 380 Bonnieview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Bonnieview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Bonnieview Road have a pool?
No, 380 Bonnieview Road does not have a pool.
Does 380 Bonnieview Road have accessible units?
No, 380 Bonnieview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Bonnieview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Bonnieview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Bonnieview Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 380 Bonnieview Road has units with air conditioning.
