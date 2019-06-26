Amenities

380 Bonnieview Road Available 06/29/19 Beautiful View Home in Moorpark! - All showings/inquiries through Christine - 805-889-9116. Contemporary, spacious two story, single family residence located on a private street in the hills near the Moorpark Highlands! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with large, open living room and dining room with tons of natural light. All bedrooms are downstairs. Updated kitchen with breathtaking views of the Moorpark Valley, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home features travertine tile flooring in the kitchens and bathrooms with designer carpeting in the living spaces and bedrooms. Two large balconies, one on the upper level and one on the bedroom level with access from the master bedroom. This home features 180 degree panoramic views of the Moorpark Valley, central heating and A/C, quick access to local restaurants and shopping, great school district, and close proximity to Moorpark College, Moorpark High School and Middle Schools. This custom home is in a quaint and private neighborhood that you won't find in most communities. Don't miss out on this exceptional panoramic view home and rare opportunity to live in the home of your dreams! Property shown by appointment only. Pets subject to Landlord approval. Please call and inquire.



