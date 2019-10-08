15329 Bambi Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Come see this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom Moorpark masterpiece! Imagine cooking in the beautiful granite countertopped kitchen with the six-burner stove and dual ovens! With a living room, a family room, a formal dining area and a dedicated laundry room, there is plenty of room to stretch out and enjoy life. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms with recessed lighting and newer flooring. When you enter the master suite you will find a walk-in closet and a generously sized vanity area. Other upgrades include a newer furnace and air conditioner, upgraded bathrooms, beautiful hardscaping and multiple water features.