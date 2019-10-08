All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 15329 Bambi Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
15329 Bambi Court
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

15329 Bambi Court

15329 Bambi Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorpark
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15329 Bambi Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom Moorpark masterpiece! Imagine cooking in the beautiful granite countertopped kitchen with the six-burner stove and dual ovens! With a living room, a family room, a formal dining area and a dedicated laundry room, there is plenty of room to stretch out and enjoy life. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms with recessed lighting and newer flooring. When you enter the master suite you will find a walk-in closet and a generously sized vanity area. Other upgrades include a newer furnace and air conditioner, upgraded bathrooms, beautiful hardscaping and multiple water features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15329 Bambi Court have any available units?
15329 Bambi Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 15329 Bambi Court have?
Some of 15329 Bambi Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15329 Bambi Court currently offering any rent specials?
15329 Bambi Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15329 Bambi Court pet-friendly?
No, 15329 Bambi Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 15329 Bambi Court offer parking?
Yes, 15329 Bambi Court offers parking.
Does 15329 Bambi Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15329 Bambi Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15329 Bambi Court have a pool?
No, 15329 Bambi Court does not have a pool.
Does 15329 Bambi Court have accessible units?
No, 15329 Bambi Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15329 Bambi Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15329 Bambi Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 15329 Bambi Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15329 Bambi Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moorpark 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMoorpark 3 Bedroom Apartments
Moorpark Apartments with BalconiesMoorpark Apartments with Parking
Moorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CA
Carpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontecito, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons