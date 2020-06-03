All apartments in Moorpark
15210 Campus Park Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:15 PM

15210 Campus Park Drive

15210 Campus Park Drive · (805) 807-2794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15210 Campus Park Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this beautifully updated ground level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Varsity Park Village corner unit condo. Open kitchen with newer refinished cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator with an adjacent dining room. Newer wood-like vinyl flooring, baseboards, light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout. Large living room with slider to enclosed vinyl fenced serene patio that wraps around to the master bedroom. Large master bedroom with wall to wall closet, slider to own patio and refinished bathroom. Good sized secondary bedroom overlooking patio and refinished powder room. Direct access 2 car garage with newer water heater and newer heating and air conditioning. Community includes beautiful greenbelt, pool and clubhouse. Close to schools, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. Landlord pays HOA which includes water, sewer and trash. Available 8/1/2020. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15210 Campus Park Drive have any available units?
15210 Campus Park Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15210 Campus Park Drive have?
Some of 15210 Campus Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15210 Campus Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15210 Campus Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15210 Campus Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15210 Campus Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 15210 Campus Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15210 Campus Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 15210 Campus Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15210 Campus Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15210 Campus Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15210 Campus Park Drive has a pool.
Does 15210 Campus Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 15210 Campus Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15210 Campus Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15210 Campus Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15210 Campus Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15210 Campus Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
