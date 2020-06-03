15210 Campus Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome Home to this beautifully updated ground level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Varsity Park Village corner unit condo. Open kitchen with newer refinished cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator with an adjacent dining room. Newer wood-like vinyl flooring, baseboards, light fixtures and recessed lighting throughout. Large living room with slider to enclosed vinyl fenced serene patio that wraps around to the master bedroom. Large master bedroom with wall to wall closet, slider to own patio and refinished bathroom. Good sized secondary bedroom overlooking patio and refinished powder room. Direct access 2 car garage with newer water heater and newer heating and air conditioning. Community includes beautiful greenbelt, pool and clubhouse. Close to schools, freeway access, shopping and restaurants. Landlord pays HOA which includes water, sewer and trash. Available 8/1/2020. Truly a must see!