All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 15165 Marquette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
15165 Marquette Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

15165 Marquette Street

15165 Marquette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorpark
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15165 Marquette Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Fantastic end unit available now. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this two story unit is beautifully updated throughout. Newer carpet, upgraded baths, wood-like flooring on first level, separate dining room, vaulted ceilings in the living room with great lighting - this property is move-in ready. It also offers a beautifully appointed kitchen overlooking a lovely patio of stamped concrete, flower garden and fountain, a two car detached garage, additional guest parking and a complex with a resort like swim facility. Don't miss it. Good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15165 Marquette Street have any available units?
15165 Marquette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 15165 Marquette Street have?
Some of 15165 Marquette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15165 Marquette Street currently offering any rent specials?
15165 Marquette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15165 Marquette Street pet-friendly?
No, 15165 Marquette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 15165 Marquette Street offer parking?
Yes, 15165 Marquette Street offers parking.
Does 15165 Marquette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15165 Marquette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15165 Marquette Street have a pool?
Yes, 15165 Marquette Street has a pool.
Does 15165 Marquette Street have accessible units?
No, 15165 Marquette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15165 Marquette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15165 Marquette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15165 Marquette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15165 Marquette Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moorpark 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMoorpark 3 Bedroom Apartments
Moorpark Apartments with BalconiesMoorpark Apartments with Parking
Moorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CA
Carpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontecito, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons