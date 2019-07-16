15165 Marquette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Fantastic end unit available now. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this two story unit is beautifully updated throughout. Newer carpet, upgraded baths, wood-like flooring on first level, separate dining room, vaulted ceilings in the living room with great lighting - this property is move-in ready. It also offers a beautifully appointed kitchen overlooking a lovely patio of stamped concrete, flower garden and fountain, a two car detached garage, additional guest parking and a complex with a resort like swim facility. Don't miss it. Good credit a must.