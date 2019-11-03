14741 Loyola Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this property! Shows very well! Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-story home in great, private location siding/backing woodsy greenbelt. Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms are very private with each off of different sections of the home. Freshly painted with lovely, upgraded wood-like flooring throughout. Flat-screen TV over fireplace included. Newer appliances, newer dual-paned doors, plantation shutters/upgraded window coverings, Oversized cement driveway could accommodate 4 vehicles. Good credit, submit on pets, no smoking of any kind on premises.