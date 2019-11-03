All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:20 AM

14741 Loyola Street

14741 Loyola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14741 Loyola Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this property! Shows very well! Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-story home in great, private location siding/backing woodsy greenbelt. Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Bedrooms are very private with each off of different sections of the home. Freshly painted with lovely, upgraded wood-like flooring throughout. Flat-screen TV over fireplace included. Newer appliances, newer dual-paned doors, plantation shutters/upgraded window coverings, Oversized cement driveway could accommodate 4 vehicles. Good credit, submit on pets, no smoking of any kind on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14741 Loyola Street have any available units?
14741 Loyola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 14741 Loyola Street have?
Some of 14741 Loyola Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14741 Loyola Street currently offering any rent specials?
14741 Loyola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14741 Loyola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14741 Loyola Street is pet friendly.
Does 14741 Loyola Street offer parking?
Yes, 14741 Loyola Street offers parking.
Does 14741 Loyola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14741 Loyola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14741 Loyola Street have a pool?
No, 14741 Loyola Street does not have a pool.
Does 14741 Loyola Street have accessible units?
No, 14741 Loyola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14741 Loyola Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14741 Loyola Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14741 Loyola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14741 Loyola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
