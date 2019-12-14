All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 13344 PEMBURY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
13344 PEMBURY CT
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

13344 PEMBURY CT

13344 Pembury Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorpark
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13344 Pembury Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
13344 PEMBURY CT Available 12/14/19 NEWER 3BED/2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN MOORPARK - Newer elegant designed Ivy Lane home in Moorpark. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Glass-enclosed shower, bathtub, double sinks, quartz counters, and oak cabinets. Spacious open floor plan. Designer upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Laundry room with storage upstairs; direct access to the 2 car garage. Enjoy views of the beautiful mountains from the upstairs loft. Includes community playground and community pool.

The final security deposit is based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2084099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13344 PEMBURY CT have any available units?
13344 PEMBURY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13344 PEMBURY CT have?
Some of 13344 PEMBURY CT's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13344 PEMBURY CT currently offering any rent specials?
13344 PEMBURY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13344 PEMBURY CT pet-friendly?
No, 13344 PEMBURY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 13344 PEMBURY CT offer parking?
Yes, 13344 PEMBURY CT offers parking.
Does 13344 PEMBURY CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13344 PEMBURY CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13344 PEMBURY CT have a pool?
Yes, 13344 PEMBURY CT has a pool.
Does 13344 PEMBURY CT have accessible units?
No, 13344 PEMBURY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13344 PEMBURY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13344 PEMBURY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13344 PEMBURY CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13344 PEMBURY CT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moorpark 2 BedroomsMoorpark 3 Bedrooms
Moorpark Apartments with BalconyMoorpark Apartments with Parking
Moorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons