Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

13344 PEMBURY CT Available 12/14/19 NEWER 3BED/2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN MOORPARK - Newer elegant designed Ivy Lane home in Moorpark. 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Glass-enclosed shower, bathtub, double sinks, quartz counters, and oak cabinets. Spacious open floor plan. Designer upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Laundry room with storage upstairs; direct access to the 2 car garage. Enjoy views of the beautiful mountains from the upstairs loft. Includes community playground and community pool.



The final security deposit is based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



