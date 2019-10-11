13114 Inglewood Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to one of South Moorpark's finest offerings located in Peach Hill, commonly known as one of the most revered family neighborhoods in the city! This outstanding 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath family home boasts 2,332 sqft of refined living space complimented by vaulted ceilings, interior paint, and backyard landscaping, including a variety of fruit trees for you to enjoy. Gorgeous kitchen that welcomes friends and family for every gathering. Enjoy the abundant perks of Peach Hill such as the 9+ acre park just around the block, the nationally acclaimed Blue Ribbon school of Peach Hill Academy, all while being mere minutes from major shopping! Find yourself at home in one of Peach Hill's finest offerings!