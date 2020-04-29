Amenities

13065 SLEEPY WIND ST Available 05/23/20 Desirable Foxwood 4BR Home Situated on a Cut-de-Sac - Move right in to this lovely 4 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath home in the highly sought after Foxwood development. This light & bright home features vaulted ceilings, a formal living room, and dining room, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The attached 2-car garage offers plenty of additional storage. The over-sized backyard is appointed with a concrete patio and ample lawn area.



Enjoy the close proximity to Peach Hill Park, Underwood Farms, and easy Highway 118 and 23 access. Community amenities include a pool, spa & playground. Gardener included in rent.



The final security deposit will be based on credit. Sorry please no pets.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



