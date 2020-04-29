All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
13065 SLEEPY WIND ST
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

13065 SLEEPY WIND ST

13065 Sleepy Wind Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13065 Sleepy Wind Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
13065 SLEEPY WIND ST Available 05/23/20 Desirable Foxwood 4BR Home Situated on a Cut-de-Sac - Move right in to this lovely 4 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath home in the highly sought after Foxwood development. This light & bright home features vaulted ceilings, a formal living room, and dining room, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The attached 2-car garage offers plenty of additional storage. The over-sized backyard is appointed with a concrete patio and ample lawn area.

Enjoy the close proximity to Peach Hill Park, Underwood Farms, and easy Highway 118 and 23 access. Community amenities include a pool, spa & playground. Gardener included in rent.

The final security deposit will be based on credit. Sorry please no pets.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4495650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST have any available units?
13065 SLEEPY WIND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST have?
Some of 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST currently offering any rent specials?
13065 SLEEPY WIND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST pet-friendly?
No, 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST offer parking?
Yes, 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST offers parking.
Does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST have a pool?
Yes, 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST has a pool.
Does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST have accessible units?
No, 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 13065 SLEEPY WIND ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons