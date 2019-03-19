12230 Nelson Road

Amenities

Short Term Rental! Welcome home to Nelson Road in spectacular Country Club Estates of Moorpark. This popular Santa Barbara floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and a chef's kitchen, all wrapped up in architectural elegance. The grand foyer, with its impressive butterfly staircase welcomes you and your guests into the formal dining room with views of the resort style back yard. The living room, private office, and family room are all spacious - flooded with natural light and offer plenty of space for all of your needs.Enjoy high-end finishes including gleaming hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting, and stone tile. Be warmed by the fire in the outdoor living room, or finish your day with a dip in your pool or spa. This magnificent home has a gorgeous master suite with a private outdoor balcony. Contact Dianna Dingman today to book your private showing.(805)901-3369.