All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 12230 Nelson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
12230 Nelson Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12230 Nelson Road

12230 Nelson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12230 Nelson Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Short Term Rental! Welcome home to Nelson Road in spectacular Country Club Estates of Moorpark. This popular Santa Barbara floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and a chef's kitchen, all wrapped up in architectural elegance. The grand foyer, with its impressive butterfly staircase welcomes you and your guests into the formal dining room with views of the resort style back yard. The living room, private office, and family room are all spacious - flooded with natural light and offer plenty of space for all of your needs.Enjoy high-end finishes including gleaming hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting, and stone tile. Be warmed by the fire in the outdoor living room, or finish your day with a dip in your pool or spa. This magnificent home has a gorgeous master suite with a private outdoor balcony. Contact Dianna Dingman today to book your private showing.(805)901-3369.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 Nelson Road have any available units?
12230 Nelson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 12230 Nelson Road have?
Some of 12230 Nelson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 Nelson Road currently offering any rent specials?
12230 Nelson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 Nelson Road pet-friendly?
No, 12230 Nelson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 12230 Nelson Road offer parking?
Yes, 12230 Nelson Road does offer parking.
Does 12230 Nelson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12230 Nelson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 Nelson Road have a pool?
Yes, 12230 Nelson Road has a pool.
Does 12230 Nelson Road have accessible units?
No, 12230 Nelson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 Nelson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12230 Nelson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12230 Nelson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12230 Nelson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons