Moorpark, CA
11833 Nightingale Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

11833 Nightingale Street

11833 Nightingale Street · No Longer Available
Location

11833 Nightingale Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Move-in-ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home. Wood like flooring on the first floor, kitchen has been updated with white cabinets and Corian counter-tops. Newer windows throughout. Downstairs powder room has been refurbished. there is a spacious living and family room with fireplace. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bath plus the two secondary bedrooms and bathroom. There is a wonderful wrap around patio in the rear yard. The town-home includes a 1 car attached garage and a carport space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11833 Nightingale Street have any available units?
11833 Nightingale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 11833 Nightingale Street have?
Some of 11833 Nightingale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11833 Nightingale Street currently offering any rent specials?
11833 Nightingale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11833 Nightingale Street pet-friendly?
No, 11833 Nightingale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11833 Nightingale Street offer parking?
Yes, 11833 Nightingale Street offers parking.
Does 11833 Nightingale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11833 Nightingale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11833 Nightingale Street have a pool?
No, 11833 Nightingale Street does not have a pool.
Does 11833 Nightingale Street have accessible units?
No, 11833 Nightingale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11833 Nightingale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11833 Nightingale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11833 Nightingale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11833 Nightingale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

