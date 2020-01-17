11833 Nightingale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Move-in-ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home. Wood like flooring on the first floor, kitchen has been updated with white cabinets and Corian counter-tops. Newer windows throughout. Downstairs powder room has been refurbished. there is a spacious living and family room with fireplace. Upstairs is the master bedroom and bath plus the two secondary bedrooms and bathroom. There is a wonderful wrap around patio in the rear yard. The town-home includes a 1 car attached garage and a carport space.