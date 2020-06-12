49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA

Apartment List
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casanova Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
32 Ralston Drive
32 Ralston Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1220 sqft
32 Ralston Drive Available 06/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail,

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
960 Roosevelt
960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1200 sqft
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3617 Tree Top Vista
4178 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under. Available Long Term - 6 months or more.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $5900 to $10,605 per month depending on length of

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,348
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** The newly renovated 1,800-square-foot home features vintage charm along with modern conveniences, including a spacious kitchen, hardwood floors on the ground

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
392 Gibson Avenue
392 Gibson Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
24738 Guadalupe Street
24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Del Monte Heights
1 Unit Available
1740 Highland Street
1740 Highland Street, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Security deposit $3,000 1,678 sq. ft.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9965 Holt Road
9965 Holt Road, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
3849 sqft
9965 Holt Road Available 06/15/20 Large Carmel Valley Ranch Home on the Course - (DUNNC) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel - by - the - Sea
1 Unit Available
3770 Stone's Throw
2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,925
2009 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6925 to $14,807 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3754 Pebble Beach Escape
3025 Stevenson Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,359
2700 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6359 to $12,668 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** The pet-friendly residence has open living spaces

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24855 Outlook Court
24855 Outlook Pl, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
3000 sqft
24855 Outlook Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Carmel Home with Ocean Views - (PERCF) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this fabulous three bedroom, three and a half bath home with panoramic views of Point Lobos and the surrounding waters.

June 2020 Monterey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Monterey rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Monterey rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Monterey stand at $1,438 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Monterey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Monterey, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Monterey

    Rent growth in Monterey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Monterey is less affordable for renters.

    • Monterey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Monterey.
    • While rents in Monterey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Monterey than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Monterey is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

