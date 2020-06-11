825 S Taylor Ave 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

825 S. Taylor Ave. - Property Id: 293436



Must-see unit. Located near parks, schools, public transportation and convenient freeway access.



Large living room with large windows for natural light. Tile floors throughout. Spacious bedroom with spacious closet. Extra storage space. Remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets and granite counter tops. Includes stainless steel appliances:

--Refrigerator

--Stove

--Microwave

--Dishwasher



Owner pays for water and trash. Tenants responsible for gas and electric bills.

Please call or text for a faster response to schedule an appointment or for any questions.



Owner pays for water and trash. Renter responsible for gas and electric. No smoking allowed. Up to two small pets permitted, with pet deposit required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293436

