Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

825 S Taylor Ave 8

825 S Taylor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

825 S Taylor Ave, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
825 S. Taylor Ave. - Property Id: 293436

Must-see unit. Located near parks, schools, public transportation and convenient freeway access.

Large living room with large windows for natural light. Tile floors throughout. Spacious bedroom with spacious closet. Extra storage space. Remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets and granite counter tops. Includes stainless steel appliances:
--Refrigerator
--Stove
--Microwave
--Dishwasher

Owner pays for water and trash. Tenants responsible for gas and electric bills.
Please call or text for a faster response to schedule an appointment or for any questions.

Please call or text for faster response.

Owner pays for water and trash. Renter responsible for gas and electric. No smoking allowed. Up to two small pets permitted, with pet deposit required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293436
Property Id 293436

(RLNE5830451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 have any available units?
825 S Taylor Ave 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 have?
Some of 825 S Taylor Ave 8's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S Taylor Ave 8 currently offering any rent specials?
825 S Taylor Ave 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S Taylor Ave 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 S Taylor Ave 8 is pet friendly.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 offer parking?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave 8 does not offer parking.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 have a pool?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave 8 does not have a pool.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 have accessible units?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 S Taylor Ave 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
