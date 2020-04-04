All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 825 S Taylor Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
825 S Taylor Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

825 S Taylor Ave

825 South Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montebello
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

825 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Taylor Apartments - Property Id: 249593

Family oriented property. Offstreet carport parking. Laundry facility on site. Located near schools, parks and major retail stores. Conveniently located with easy freeway access and public transportation.

This unit has been completely remodeled with many upgrades. Brand new flooring, countertops, recessed lights and many more updates. A must see unit. Very spacious unit with lots of natural light. Brand new Stainless steel appliances.

Please call or text to schedule a viewing.
Tim
213 842-9104
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249593
Property Id 249593

(RLNE5664239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S Taylor Ave have any available units?
825 S Taylor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 825 S Taylor Ave have?
Some of 825 S Taylor Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S Taylor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
825 S Taylor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S Taylor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 S Taylor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 825 S Taylor Ave offers parking.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave have a pool?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave have accessible units?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 S Taylor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 S Taylor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montebello 2 BedroomsMontebello Apartments with Garage
Montebello Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontebello Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Montebello Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Signal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles