736 South Montebello Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, good size living room with dining room area and kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook. Note: 3rd bedroom was taken out to make a larger living room but can easily be put back. Newer double pane windows throughout. Large covered patio and backyard can conveniently be accessed through newer sliding glass doors from the living room. Enjoy the large spacious backyard which is fully fenced and very private...perfect for gardening and entertaining! Yard is large enough to add a pool. Two car detached garage with bonus laundry room/area. This home is centrally located and is minutes from DTLA, Citadel Outlets, shops, restaurants, parks, 5 & 605 Freeway and located within Montebello School District. This property is a ''MUST SEE'' and won't last long.

Welcome to your new home! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, good size living room with dining room area and kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook. Note: 3rd bedroom was taken out to make a larger living room but can easily be put back. Newer double pane windows throughout. Large covered patio and backyard can conveniently be accessed through newer sliding glass doors from the living room. Enjoy the large spacious backyard which is fully fenced and very private...perfect for gardening and entertaining! Yard is large enough to add a pool. Two car detached garage with bonus laundry room/area. This home is centrally located and is minutes from DTLA, Citadel Outlets, shops, restaurants, parks, 5 & 605 Freeway and located within Montebello School District. This property is a ''MUST SEE'' and won't last long.