736 South Montebello Boulevard
Last updated April 24 2019

736 South Montebello Boulevard

736 South Montebello Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

736 South Montebello Boulevard, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, good size living room with dining room area and kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook. Note: 3rd bedroom was taken out to make a larger living room but can easily be put back. Newer double pane windows throughout. Large covered patio and backyard can conveniently be accessed through newer sliding glass doors from the living room. Enjoy the large spacious backyard which is fully fenced and very private...perfect for gardening and entertaining! Yard is large enough to add a pool. Two car detached garage with bonus laundry room/area. This home is centrally located and is minutes from DTLA, Citadel Outlets, shops, restaurants, parks, 5 & 605 Freeway and located within Montebello School District. This property is a ''MUST SEE'' and won't last long.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 South Montebello Boulevard have any available units?
736 South Montebello Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 736 South Montebello Boulevard have?
Some of 736 South Montebello Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 South Montebello Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
736 South Montebello Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 South Montebello Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 736 South Montebello Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 736 South Montebello Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 736 South Montebello Boulevard offers parking.
Does 736 South Montebello Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 South Montebello Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 South Montebello Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 736 South Montebello Boulevard has a pool.
Does 736 South Montebello Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 736 South Montebello Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 736 South Montebello Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 South Montebello Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 736 South Montebello Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 736 South Montebello Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
