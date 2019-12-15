720 N 7th Street

Amenities

This stunning tri-level home is situated in North Montebello! Well maintained and spacious home located in a wonderful neighborhood w/ easy access to Downtown LA, market (Costco, Home Depot etc...), shopping mall, public transportation, park, library and FWY.

4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths (including a relaxing master suite and master bathroom). Inside laundry & great storage area. Open and spacious floor plan w/ huge living room with fireplace, large window, and recessed lights. OVERSIZED family room w/ fireplace, wet bar and half bath conveniently located behind family room. Remodeled kitchen with built-ins granite counter tops, ample storage space and breakfast area. Formal dining room. Central Air and Heating. Dual pane windows. wood floor throughout the house. 2 car attached garage. Well maintained front and back yard. Welcome to Montebello!