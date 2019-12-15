All apartments in Montebello
720 N 7th Street
Last updated December 15 2019 at 2:49 AM

720 N 7th Street

720 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 North 7th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning tri-level home is situated in North Montebello! Well maintained and spacious home located in a wonderful neighborhood w/ easy access to Downtown LA, market (Costco, Home Depot etc...), shopping mall, public transportation, park, library and FWY.
4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths (including a relaxing master suite and master bathroom). Inside laundry & great storage area. Open and spacious floor plan w/ huge living room with fireplace, large window, and recessed lights. OVERSIZED family room w/ fireplace, wet bar and half bath conveniently located behind family room. Remodeled kitchen with built-ins granite counter tops, ample storage space and breakfast area. Formal dining room. Central Air and Heating. Dual pane windows. wood floor throughout the house. 2 car attached garage. Well maintained front and back yard. Welcome to Montebello!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 N 7th Street have any available units?
720 N 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 720 N 7th Street have?
Some of 720 N 7th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 N 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 N 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 N 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 720 N 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 720 N 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 N 7th Street offers parking.
Does 720 N 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 N 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 N 7th Street have a pool?
No, 720 N 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 N 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 720 N 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 N 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 N 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 N 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 720 N 7th Street has units with air conditioning.
