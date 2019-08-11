656 Carmelita Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Unfortunately we are not accepting section 8 or pets at this time.



2 bedroom 1 bath house.

Bedrooms have closets and or built in painted wood cupboards and drawers.

The good size bathroom has a tub/shower combo, one sink, ample counter space and mirrors.

The large dine in kitchen has a Gas stove! and a new fridge!

The floors are parquet except for the white tiled kitchen and bath.

Central heating and AC.

Large west facing windows in living room.

All windows have wide slatted period blinds.

Sole use of driveway.

Shared washer and dryer with the caretaker of the property.

We are in the process of greening up the property in order to conserve on water and waste usage.

Property Id 139849



No Pets Allowed



