All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 656 Carmelita Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
656 Carmelita Pl
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

656 Carmelita Pl

656 Carmelita Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

656 Carmelita Place, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Carmelita Pl. - Property Id: 139849

Unfortunately we are not accepting section 8 or pets at this time.

2 bedroom 1 bath house.
Bedrooms have closets and or built in painted wood cupboards and drawers.
The good size bathroom has a tub/shower combo, one sink, ample counter space and mirrors.
The large dine in kitchen has a Gas stove! and a new fridge!
The floors are parquet except for the white tiled kitchen and bath.
Central heating and AC.
Large west facing windows in living room.
All windows have wide slatted period blinds.
Sole use of driveway.
Shared washer and dryer with the caretaker of the property.
We are in the process of greening up the property in order to conserve on water and waste usage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139849p
Property Id 139849

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Carmelita Pl have any available units?
656 Carmelita Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 656 Carmelita Pl have?
Some of 656 Carmelita Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Carmelita Pl currently offering any rent specials?
656 Carmelita Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Carmelita Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Carmelita Pl is pet friendly.
Does 656 Carmelita Pl offer parking?
No, 656 Carmelita Pl does not offer parking.
Does 656 Carmelita Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 Carmelita Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Carmelita Pl have a pool?
No, 656 Carmelita Pl does not have a pool.
Does 656 Carmelita Pl have accessible units?
No, 656 Carmelita Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Carmelita Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Carmelita Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Carmelita Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 656 Carmelita Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPico Rivera, CASanta Fe Springs, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CAAlhambra, CACudahy, CASan Gabriel, CASouth Whittier, CATemple City, CANorwalk, CAArcadia, CASouth Pasadena, CAParamount, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles