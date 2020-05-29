625 N 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan. Walk in through the custom wrought iron door and immediately be greeted by this huge Grand entertainers living room with fireplace and high ceilings which opens to the cozy family room. Light and bright updated kitchen with granite counters, 3 bedrooms , 2.5 updated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the house, large back yard with covered patio, two car detached garage with storage room and so much more.