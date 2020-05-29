All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 625 N 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
625 N 6th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

625 N 6th Street

625 North 6th Street · (818) 606-6069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montebello
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan. Walk in through the custom wrought iron door and immediately be greeted by this huge Grand entertainers living room with fireplace and high ceilings which opens to the cozy family room. Light and bright updated kitchen with granite counters, 3 bedrooms , 2.5 updated bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the house, large back yard with covered patio, two car detached garage with storage room and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 N 6th Street have any available units?
625 N 6th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 N 6th Street have?
Some of 625 N 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 N 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 N 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 N 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 625 N 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 625 N 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 625 N 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 625 N 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 N 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 N 6th Street have a pool?
No, 625 N 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 N 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 625 N 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 N 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 N 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 N 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 N 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 625 N 6th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montebello 2 BedroomsMontebello Apartments with Garage
Montebello Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontebello Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Montebello Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Signal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity