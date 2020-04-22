Amenities
404 S. Vail Avenue Available 04/24/20 Newly Painted Single Family Home - Newly Painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the City of Montebello. New hard wood flooring in bedrooms. ADT Alarm System that owner is willing to pay 50% of bill. Upgraded bathroom with new tile, new vanity and counter top.
Central Air and Heat. New stove
Washington Elementary School
Grades: K-5
Montebello Intermediate School
Grades: 6-8
Montebello High School
Grades: 9-12
Contact our Office for a showing: 714-694-5987
To Apply: www.APMLEASE.com
(RLNE5703348)