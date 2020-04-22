All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 404 S. Vail Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
404 S. Vail Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

404 S. Vail Avenue

404 South Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

404 South Vail Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
404 S. Vail Avenue Available 04/24/20 Newly Painted Single Family Home - Newly Painted 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the City of Montebello. New hard wood flooring in bedrooms. ADT Alarm System that owner is willing to pay 50% of bill. Upgraded bathroom with new tile, new vanity and counter top.
Central Air and Heat. New stove

Washington Elementary School
Grades: K-5

Montebello Intermediate School
Grades: 6-8

Montebello High School
Grades: 9-12

Contact our Office for a showing: 714-694-5987

To Apply: www.APMLEASE.com

(RLNE5703348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 S. Vail Avenue have any available units?
404 S. Vail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 404 S. Vail Avenue have?
Some of 404 S. Vail Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 S. Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 S. Vail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 S. Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 S. Vail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 404 S. Vail Avenue offer parking?
No, 404 S. Vail Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 404 S. Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 S. Vail Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 S. Vail Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 S. Vail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 S. Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 S. Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 S. Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 S. Vail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 S. Vail Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 S. Vail Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPico Rivera, CASanta Fe Springs, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CAAlhambra, CACudahy, CASan Gabriel, CASouth Whittier, CATemple City, CANorwalk, CAArcadia, CASouth Pasadena, CAParamount, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles