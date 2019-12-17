325 N Greenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

New lease on the market!!!! Beautiful home in Montebello! 3BD/2BTH. Perfect LOCATION!! (civic center area). This home features a beautiful floorplan lots of space, with a nice sized back yard. Many fruit trees! Recently renovated for the new tenant to move-in and make it home. Refinished oak wood floors. Back cover patio, 2 car garage, Upgraded Electric Service panel, New- Automatic Sprinker system, and lawn added. Master Bath has a walk-in shower, granite countertops, handicap rails, and new cabinets. Plenty of storage throughout the home. Seperate dinining area. Upgraded central air conditioning and heating. Fresh paint throughout the home. MOVE-IN READY!!! Very close to the local schools, Montebello High, St Benedict school, Washington Elementary, Montebello Intermediate school, churches, and shopping plazas. Central to the 60, 605, and 5 fwys.