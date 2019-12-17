All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 325 N Greenwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
325 N Greenwood Avenue
Last updated December 17 2019 at 3:10 PM

325 N Greenwood Avenue

325 North Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

325 North Greenwood Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
New lease on the market!!!! Beautiful home in Montebello! 3BD/2BTH. Perfect LOCATION!! (civic center area). This home features a beautiful floorplan lots of space, with a nice sized back yard. Many fruit trees! Recently renovated for the new tenant to move-in and make it home. Refinished oak wood floors. Back cover patio, 2 car garage, Upgraded Electric Service panel, New- Automatic Sprinker system, and lawn added. Master Bath has a walk-in shower, granite countertops, handicap rails, and new cabinets. Plenty of storage throughout the home. Seperate dinining area. Upgraded central air conditioning and heating. Fresh paint throughout the home. MOVE-IN READY!!! Very close to the local schools, Montebello High, St Benedict school, Washington Elementary, Montebello Intermediate school, churches, and shopping plazas. Central to the 60, 605, and 5 fwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 N Greenwood Avenue have any available units?
325 N Greenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 325 N Greenwood Avenue have?
Some of 325 N Greenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 N Greenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 N Greenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 N Greenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 N Greenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 325 N Greenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 325 N Greenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 325 N Greenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 N Greenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 N Greenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 N Greenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 N Greenwood Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 325 N Greenwood Avenue has accessible units.
Does 325 N Greenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 N Greenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 N Greenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 N Greenwood Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPico Rivera, CASanta Fe Springs, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CAAlhambra, CACudahy, CASan Gabriel, CASouth Whittier, CATemple City, CANorwalk, CAArcadia, CASouth Pasadena, CAParamount, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles