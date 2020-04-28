323 Mission Road

Amenities

Welcome to your new Tri-Level Smart Town Home at Montebello South. Conveniently located only 9 miles from downtown LA, is just one of excellent reasons to make this Green, Eco-Friendly, stylish and innovative home your own! Features include all-electric, Sun Power Solar Panels, Nest thermostat systems and Milgard windows, not only great for the environment, but help save you money on AC and heating bills! This great, multi-level floor plan has a gorgeous, modern and contemporary feel. Modern flooring and recessed lighting flows throughout this home. Second level features a spacious living room and dining area with glass sliding doors leading to a cozy outdoor balcony. You'll have plenty of room to cook in this beautiful kitchen with amenities that include tile floors, upgraded counter tops, high-efficiency stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and so much more. Master suite and bath, guest bedroom, two additional bathrooms and laundry room all on upper level that also boasts of fabulous city views for your enjoyment. Direct access from 2-car garage that includes a pre-wired charger ready for an electric car. Front door key less entry adds sense of extra convenience and security. Available now and ready for you to move right in!

sorry, no pets.