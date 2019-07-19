All apartments in Montebello
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
2448 Repetto Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:11 AM

2448 Repetto Avenue

2448 W Repetto Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2448 W Repetto Ave, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Brand NEW Duplex unit. Owner pays for Trash, Water, Gardner and Partial Utilities. First and Last month rent. Completely remodeled with NEW Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Pantry. NEW Living Room with A/C & Heater and beautiful bay windows. NEW Bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets with mirrored doors. NEW bathroom with Luxury Bath Microban Bathtub. NEW Flooring throughout and storage closets. Free NEW Washer and Dryer shared with other unit. Front and Backyard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Repetto Avenue have any available units?
2448 Repetto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 2448 Repetto Avenue have?
Some of 2448 Repetto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 Repetto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Repetto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Repetto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2448 Repetto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 2448 Repetto Avenue offer parking?
No, 2448 Repetto Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2448 Repetto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 Repetto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Repetto Avenue have a pool?
No, 2448 Repetto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Repetto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2448 Repetto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Repetto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 Repetto Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 Repetto Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2448 Repetto Avenue has units with air conditioning.
