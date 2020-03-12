All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd.

1245 1/2 S Montebello Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1245 1/2 S Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Available now! Clean one bedroom/studio in Montebello. Rent includes one parking space and window air conditioner. Residence has high ceilings and no common walls except apartment upstairs. Utilities charged separately. Owner pays for water and trash.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW UNIT: Request information for follow up email to schedule viewing or call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601.

TO APPLY: Go to casadorealestate.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. have any available units?
1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
Is 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1245 1/2 South Montebello Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPico Rivera, CASanta Fe Springs, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CAAlhambra, CACudahy, CASan Gabriel, CASouth Whittier, CATemple City, CANorwalk, CAArcadia, CASouth Pasadena, CAParamount, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles