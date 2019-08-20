All apartments in Montebello
1012 Sequoia Pl.

1012 Sequoia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Sequoia Pl, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Tri-Level - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms with Bonus Room in Montebello! - Now offering a Spacious Tri-Level with 3 bed 2.5 bathrooms with bonus room with washer/dryer included, balcony, 2 car garage, central AC and plenty of windows for natural light. Close to shopping centers, transportation and parks.

Accepting small pets with additional deposit.

To make an appointment please call Tatiana at 562-686-9104.

Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415

Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

(RLNE5084177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Sequoia Pl. have any available units?
1012 Sequoia Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 1012 Sequoia Pl. have?
Some of 1012 Sequoia Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Sequoia Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Sequoia Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Sequoia Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Sequoia Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Sequoia Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Sequoia Pl. offers parking.
Does 1012 Sequoia Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1012 Sequoia Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Sequoia Pl. have a pool?
No, 1012 Sequoia Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Sequoia Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1012 Sequoia Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Sequoia Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Sequoia Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Sequoia Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Sequoia Pl. has units with air conditioning.
