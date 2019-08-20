1012 Sequoia Pl.

Amenities
Tri-Level - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms with Bonus Room in Montebello! - Now offering a Spacious Tri-Level with 3 bed 2.5 bathrooms with bonus room with washer/dryer included, balcony, 2 car garage, central AC and plenty of windows for natural light. Close to shopping centers, transportation and parks.
Accepting small pets with additional deposit.
To make an appointment please call Tatiana at 562-686-9104.
Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
(562) 908-1415
Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
