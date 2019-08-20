1012 Sequoia Pl.

Amenities

Tri-Level - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms with Bonus Room in Montebello! - Now offering a Spacious Tri-Level with 3 bed 2.5 bathrooms with bonus room with washer/dryer included, balcony, 2 car garage, central AC and plenty of windows for natural light. Close to shopping centers, transportation and parks.



Accepting small pets with additional deposit.



To make an appointment please call Tatiana at 562-686-9104.



Please visit our website to submit your application or to view available vacancies at www.primemgnt.com



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com

(562) 908-1415



Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



(RLNE5084177)