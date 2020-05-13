All apartments in Monte Sereno
18510 Beck Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 AM

18510 Beck Ave

18510 Beck Avenue · (408) 356-6893
Location

18510 Beck Avenue, Monte Sereno, CA 95030
Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 6893 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Monte Sereno Villa nestled right into the hillside of the Los Gatos Mountains. Located only a few minutes from downtown Los Gatos, this home has all the amenities needed for a luxurious lifestyle. 5 Bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3 levels, with multiple verandas and patios. Bottom level has been designed as a master bedroom suite, with a spacious private master bathroom. Walk in shower, his and her sinks, large closets and a private laundry room. Two large bedrooms with attached bathrooms on the main level as well as two additional bedrooms located upstairs along with another family room, perfect for a game or playroom. Gourmet chef kitchen with a 6 plate gas stove with custom stone work, updated appliances and a breakfast nook with access to the outside BBQ area. Separate mud room off the kitchen as well as a bar top serving area separating the kitchen and the formal dining room.

Large Pool
Grassy Backyard
Gated Yard
Walking Trails
4 Car Garage
Drive Through Driveway to both Beck Avenue and Withey Rd.
Multiple Verandas

$16,500 a month
$25,000 Security Deposit

Available Now!
Call Now For A Private Showing!
Virtual Tour Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5kkXoseWaE

Sammi Moser-Wingo
DRE# 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 Beck Ave have any available units?
18510 Beck Ave has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18510 Beck Ave have?
Some of 18510 Beck Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18510 Beck Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18510 Beck Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 Beck Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18510 Beck Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monte Sereno.
Does 18510 Beck Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18510 Beck Ave does offer parking.
Does 18510 Beck Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18510 Beck Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 Beck Ave have a pool?
Yes, 18510 Beck Ave has a pool.
Does 18510 Beck Ave have accessible units?
No, 18510 Beck Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 Beck Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18510 Beck Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18510 Beck Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18510 Beck Ave has units with air conditioning.
