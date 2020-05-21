Nice home in the Bradoaks area of Monrovia. Den has closet and is used as 3rd bedroom. Living room has fireplace. Formal dining room. Breakfast area off kitchen. New carpet and interior paint. Central Air and Heat. Large lot with built-in pool. 2 car detached garage. Stove and Refrigerator included if tenant desires.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 Sombrero have any available units?
538 Sombrero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 538 Sombrero have?
Some of 538 Sombrero's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Sombrero currently offering any rent specials?
538 Sombrero is not currently offering any rent specials.