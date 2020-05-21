538 Sombrero

Amenities

Nice home in the Bradoaks area of Monrovia. Den has closet and is used as 3rd bedroom. Living room has fireplace. Formal dining room. Breakfast area off kitchen. New carpet and interior paint. Central Air and Heat. Large lot with built-in pool. 2 car detached garage. Stove and Refrigerator included if tenant desires.