Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

506 Date Court

506 Date Ct · No Longer Available
Location

506 Date Ct, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
media room
1bd/1ba Colorado Commons - Beautiful Monrovia Community, Old-Town Adjacent - Available to rent now.

1bd/1ba spacious apartment in the Colorado Commons complex. Located at Myrtle and Colorado, next to Old Town Monrovia and the heart of Monrovia entertainment (shopping, theaters, weekly festival).

Beautifully maintained building. Apartment is finished with premium laminate flooring and granite. Washer and Dryer included with rent. Large bedroom and bathroom with beautiful finishes.

2 covered & permitted parking spaces included. Water, Trash, and HoA paid by Owner. Tenant pays electric & gas.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

