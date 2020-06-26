506 Date Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking media room

1bd/1ba Colorado Commons - Beautiful Monrovia Community, Old-Town Adjacent - Available to rent now.



1bd/1ba spacious apartment in the Colorado Commons complex. Located at Myrtle and Colorado, next to Old Town Monrovia and the heart of Monrovia entertainment (shopping, theaters, weekly festival).



Beautifully maintained building. Apartment is finished with premium laminate flooring and granite. Washer and Dryer included with rent. Large bedroom and bathroom with beautiful finishes.



2 covered & permitted parking spaces included. Water, Trash, and HoA paid by Owner. Tenant pays electric & gas.



No Pets Allowed



