Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute mid-century detached house – front house of a two on a lot. Great street! Walking distance to Old Town Monrovia and Library Park. You will love this community with the Street Fair & Farmers market every Friday, and concerts in the park all summer. The home features an open living space, an attached 1 car garage with direct access, laundry hook-ups, an additional parking space and a front yard.