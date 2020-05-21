Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

316 W. Lemon Available 07/11/19 Two Blocks from Old Town Monrovia! - Charming home located a few short blocks away from Old Town Monrovia. Enjoy the mountain views from the light filled living room with decorative fireplace and dining area. Spacious kitchen with an adjacent bonus room that would work well as an office. Central air and heat. Fully enclosed, huge backyard with 2 car garage and Backyard includes avocado trees and vegetable beds ready for your green thumb. Great location to enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and weekly farmers market in Old Town Monrovia in addition to the new Goldline stations.



Pet rent $35.00 per pet up to 2. Sorry NO dangerous breeds (our insurance does not allow for such breeds) No section 8.



THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED and can only be seen with an appointment. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS. Thank you so much!!



Available for move in approximately 7/12.



(RLNE3982621)