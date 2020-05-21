All apartments in Monrovia
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
316 W. Lemon
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

316 W. Lemon

316 West Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 West Lemon Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
316 W. Lemon Available 07/11/19 Two Blocks from Old Town Monrovia! - Charming home located a few short blocks away from Old Town Monrovia. Enjoy the mountain views from the light filled living room with decorative fireplace and dining area. Spacious kitchen with an adjacent bonus room that would work well as an office. Central air and heat. Fully enclosed, huge backyard with 2 car garage and Backyard includes avocado trees and vegetable beds ready for your green thumb. Great location to enjoy all the shops, restaurants, and weekly farmers market in Old Town Monrovia in addition to the new Goldline stations.

Pet rent $35.00 per pet up to 2. Sorry NO dangerous breeds (our insurance does not allow for such breeds) No section 8.

THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED and can only be seen with an appointment. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS. Thank you so much!!

Available for move in approximately 7/12.

(RLNE3982621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 W. Lemon have any available units?
316 W. Lemon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 316 W. Lemon have?
Some of 316 W. Lemon's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 W. Lemon currently offering any rent specials?
316 W. Lemon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 W. Lemon pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 W. Lemon is pet friendly.
Does 316 W. Lemon offer parking?
Yes, 316 W. Lemon offers parking.
Does 316 W. Lemon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 W. Lemon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 W. Lemon have a pool?
No, 316 W. Lemon does not have a pool.
Does 316 W. Lemon have accessible units?
No, 316 W. Lemon does not have accessible units.
Does 316 W. Lemon have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 W. Lemon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 W. Lemon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 W. Lemon has units with air conditioning.
