234 May Ave

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan bocce court range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court

*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 3/14 FROM 1:30-3PM ***



Located behind 232 May ave.



This small back house studio features a brightly-lit combined bedroom/living space with a through-wall AC unit and ceiling fan with light; built-in closet; a newly remodeled bathroom; and kitchen with refrigerator, stove and oven.



Walking distance to Old Town Monrovia’s shops, restaurants, grocery store, cafes, and the popular Friday night market. Only two miles from the Monrovia gold line station, four miles from City of Hope main campus, and 20 minutes from APU.



Note: the property also features a main house and outdoor spaces that may be rented separately or in combination (see listing here: https://www.avail.co/l/170871). Rent includes the cost of gardening services and basic utilities (electricity, gas, water and waste services).



Laundromat located within walking distance. Street parking only. No pets. No smoking (including tobacco, marijuana and e-cigarettes) is permitted on the premises.



Please use this link if interested: https://www.avail.co/l/170874-seeking-responsible-single-renter-for-1-bd-slash-1ba-detached-studio-back-house-in-north-monrovia