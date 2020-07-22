All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

234 May Ave

234 May Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 May Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bocce court
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
*** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 3/14 FROM 1:30-3PM ***

Located behind 232 May ave.

This small back house studio features a brightly-lit combined bedroom/living space with a through-wall AC unit and ceiling fan with light; built-in closet; a newly remodeled bathroom; and kitchen with refrigerator, stove and oven.

Walking distance to Old Town Monrovia’s shops, restaurants, grocery store, cafes, and the popular Friday night market. Only two miles from the Monrovia gold line station, four miles from City of Hope main campus, and 20 minutes from APU.

Note: the property also features a main house and outdoor spaces that may be rented separately or in combination (see listing here: https://www.avail.co/l/170871). Rent includes the cost of gardening services and basic utilities (electricity, gas, water and waste services).

Laundromat located within walking distance. Street parking only. No pets. No smoking (including tobacco, marijuana and e-cigarettes) is permitted on the premises.

Please use this link if interested: https://www.avail.co/l/170874-seeking-responsible-single-renter-for-1-bd-slash-1ba-detached-studio-back-house-in-north-monrovia

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 May Ave have any available units?
234 May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 234 May Ave have?
Some of 234 May Ave's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 May Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 May Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 234 May Ave offer parking?
No, 234 May Ave does not offer parking.
Does 234 May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 May Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 May Ave have a pool?
No, 234 May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 May Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 May Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 May Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 May Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 234 May Ave has units with air conditioning.
