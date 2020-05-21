All apartments in Monrovia
219 W Palm Avenue

219 West Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 West Palm Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Must see unit, Ground floor, New flooring, Recessed lighting, Large Kitchen. Close to Old Town Monrovia shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W Palm Avenue have any available units?
219 W Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
Is 219 W Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 W Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 219 W Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 219 W Palm Avenue offer parking?
No, 219 W Palm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 219 W Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 W Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 W Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 W Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 W Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 W Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 W Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 W Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
