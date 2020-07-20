1711 Encino Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Clean Front House with Attached Two Car Garage. This house 1466 sqft 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and family room. Formal entry, very spacious living room with the fireplace to get together. Granite countertop, good quality of cabinet and stainless appliances in kitchen. 2 good size bedrooms. One is master bedroom with master bathroom. One bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room. Big patio you can enjoy the summer time. Convenient location to shops, supermarket and restaurants.