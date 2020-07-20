All apartments in Monrovia
1711 Encino Ave

1711 Encino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1711 Encino Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Clean Front House with Attached Two Car Garage. This house 1466 sqft 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and family room. Formal entry, very spacious living room with the fireplace to get together. Granite countertop, good quality of cabinet and stainless appliances in kitchen. 2 good size bedrooms. One is master bedroom with master bathroom. One bedroom with walk-in closet. Washer and dryer hookups in laundry room. Big patio you can enjoy the summer time. Convenient location to shops, supermarket and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Encino Ave have any available units?
1711 Encino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 1711 Encino Ave have?
Some of 1711 Encino Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Encino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Encino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Encino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1711 Encino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 1711 Encino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Encino Ave offers parking.
Does 1711 Encino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Encino Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Encino Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1711 Encino Ave has a pool.
Does 1711 Encino Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1711 Encino Ave has accessible units.
Does 1711 Encino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Encino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 Encino Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 Encino Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
