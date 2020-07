Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

2 Bedrooms Unit for Rent - Middle unite with a fenced in private patio of a Triplex conveniently located in a quite neighborhood of Monrovia, Completely remodeled Living Sqft is 1020, Open floor plan New paints, wall to wall new wooden flooring, recess light through out central Air conditioning, large 2 car garage with laundry area, Must see



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5867514)