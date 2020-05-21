131 Central Ave

Amenities

Metro Gold Line and Old Monrovia close. Two story townhome in a 3 unit triplex. Fully remodeled and upgraded with many additional features throughout. Cozy and comfortable townhome built in 1988 and located @2.5 blocks from Metro Gold Line Monrovia Station off Myrtle. Monrovia Old Town, 210 frwy and local conveniences. Beautiful laminated floors and tile throughout. Remolded Jack and Jill full bath between two second floor bedrooms with ceiling fans. Laundry area off the bedrooms. Remolded half bath downstairs. Dining area with ceiling fan. Wine cooler refrigerator in stairwell. New vinyl windows throughout. Patio and private area off dining area. Comes with stove, dishwasher and stainless exhaust hood over stove. Central heat and air. One car detached garage with one on-site parking space. Gated property. $2,150.00 monthly rent, security $2,500 with good credit. No pets preferred but submit for owner consideration. $500 pet deposit. 30% income to rent ratio on verifiable stated income. $2,150. rent requires $7,100 monthly verifiable income or equivalent assets. Must see. Call Kevin or Ruby 626-356-9696 or 626-255-7239 for viewing. Applications available at www.kevingardner.com.