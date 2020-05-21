All apartments in Monrovia
Monrovia, CA
131 Central Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 Central Ave

131 West Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

131 West Central Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Metro Gold Line and Old Monrovia close. Two story townhome in a 3 unit triplex. Fully remodeled and upgraded with many additional features throughout. Cozy and comfortable townhome built in 1988 and located @2.5 blocks from Metro Gold Line Monrovia Station off Myrtle. Monrovia Old Town, 210 frwy and local conveniences. Beautiful laminated floors and tile throughout. Remolded Jack and Jill full bath between two second floor bedrooms with ceiling fans. Laundry area off the bedrooms. Remolded half bath downstairs. Dining area with ceiling fan. Wine cooler refrigerator in stairwell. New vinyl windows throughout. Patio and private area off dining area. Comes with stove, dishwasher and stainless exhaust hood over stove. Central heat and air. One car detached garage with one on-site parking space. Gated property. $2,150.00 monthly rent, security $2,500 with good credit. No pets preferred but submit for owner consideration. $500 pet deposit. 30% income to rent ratio on verifiable stated income. $2,150. rent requires $7,100 monthly verifiable income or equivalent assets. Must see. Call Kevin or Ruby 626-356-9696 or 626-255-7239 for viewing. Applications available at www.kevingardner.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Central Ave have any available units?
131 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 131 Central Ave have?
Some of 131 Central Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
131 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 131 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 131 Central Ave offers parking.
Does 131 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 131 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 131 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 131 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Central Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Central Ave has units with air conditioning.
