1016 Briarcliff Road

**Short Term Lease, Fully Furnished.** A rare offering, sited on this 66,989 sq. ft. lot sits this beautifully remodeled home that has never been on the market. Features include a living room appointed with fireplace, formal dining room, a chef's kitchen with built-in stainless steel refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens and dishwashers, ample cabinetry and center island with Quartz countertop. The separate family room with vaulted ceilings offers a fireplace, wet bar and sliding glass doors that open to the yard. There is a main floor bedroom with adjoining bathroom, utility room and powder room. Ascend the stairs to find the spacious master retreat with sitting area, fireplace, balcony, dual sink vanity, large jetted-tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedroom suites with remodeled bathrooms and an oversized media/game room (which could serve as a 5th bedroom) with wet bar on the second level. The yard is an entertainer's dream offering a covered patio with built-in BBQ and bar top, a newly refinished infinity-edge pool and spa that offer breathtaking views and a lower yard that is waiting to be reimagined. There is no shortage of parking with the approximately 1,700 sq. ft. garage that can house 7 cars and is equipped with ample storage cabinets and workspace. Other amenities include new flooring, freshly painted interior, new light fixtures and dual zoned air conditioning systems.