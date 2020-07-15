All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1016 Briarcliff Road

1016 Briarcliff Road · No Longer Available
Monrovia
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1016 Briarcliff Road, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**Short Term Lease, Fully Furnished.** A rare offering, sited on this 66,989 sq. ft. lot sits this beautifully remodeled home that has never been on the market. Features include a living room appointed with fireplace, formal dining room, a chef's kitchen with built-in stainless steel refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop, double ovens and dishwashers, ample cabinetry and center island with Quartz countertop. The separate family room with vaulted ceilings offers a fireplace, wet bar and sliding glass doors that open to the yard. There is a main floor bedroom with adjoining bathroom, utility room and powder room. Ascend the stairs to find the spacious master retreat with sitting area, fireplace, balcony, dual sink vanity, large jetted-tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. There are two additional bedroom suites with remodeled bathrooms and an oversized media/game room (which could serve as a 5th bedroom) with wet bar on the second level. The yard is an entertainer's dream offering a covered patio with built-in BBQ and bar top, a newly refinished infinity-edge pool and spa that offer breathtaking views and a lower yard that is waiting to be reimagined. There is no shortage of parking with the approximately 1,700 sq. ft. garage that can house 7 cars and is equipped with ample storage cabinets and workspace. Other amenities include new flooring, freshly painted interior, new light fixtures and dual zoned air conditioning systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Briarcliff Road have any available units?
1016 Briarcliff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 1016 Briarcliff Road have?
Some of 1016 Briarcliff Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Briarcliff Road currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Briarcliff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Briarcliff Road pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Briarcliff Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 1016 Briarcliff Road offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Briarcliff Road offers parking.
Does 1016 Briarcliff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Briarcliff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Briarcliff Road have a pool?
Yes, 1016 Briarcliff Road has a pool.
Does 1016 Briarcliff Road have accessible units?
No, 1016 Briarcliff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Briarcliff Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Briarcliff Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Briarcliff Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 Briarcliff Road has units with air conditioning.
