Millbrae, CA
1376 Murchison DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1376 Murchison DR

1376 Murchison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1376 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030
Mills Estates

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a large lot in Millbrae's most sought after neighborhood, Mills Estates, this spectacular rental offers commanding bay views. The property has 5 generous bedrooms, 3 are en-suites and 4 luxurious bathrooms. There is plenty of space to relax or entertain, with a formal dining room, chefs kitchen and 2 spacious living rooms. There is a wonderful loft upstairs that offers many possibilities. When you arrive, you are greeted by the front yard with its luscious greenery and a welcoming entryway. The huge driveway offers ample parking. Enjoy the spacious backyard in the Millbrae sun. Many updates have been done, such as complete interior painting, brand new luxurious floors & all bathrooms have been refreshed. This stellar location provides easy access to major freeways 280 & 101, BART, Caltrain, SFO, award winning Millbrae schools and a plethora of shops & restaurants. This is a superb opportunity to live in a beautiful home in a wonderful neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

