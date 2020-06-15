10 Palm Avenue

Amenities

********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease. ***************************************************************** Situated in a quiet spot near the busy streets of Downtown Millbrae, this property is conveniently located near restaurants, supermarket & convenience stores, banks, and many popular plazas. This is a 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom unit, with plenty of living spaces, kitchen, and a backyard balcony. It comes with a detached garage that houses the washer and dryer. Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $4100 Rent + $4100 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=47523 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303



