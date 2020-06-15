All apartments in Millbrae
10 Palm Avenue

10 Palm Avenue · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Palm Avenue, Millbrae, CA 94030
Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease. ***************************************************************** Situated in a quiet spot near the busy streets of Downtown Millbrae, this property is conveniently located near restaurants, supermarket & convenience stores, banks, and many popular plazas. This is a 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom unit, with plenty of living spaces, kitchen, and a backyard balcony. It comes with a detached garage that houses the washer and dryer. Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $4100 Rent + $4100 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=47523 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303

Lease Term: Min. 1 year lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent - $4000 Tenant pays all utility (Electricity, Water, & Garbage) Renter insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as the additional insured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Palm Avenue have any available units?
10 Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millbrae, CA.
What amenities does 10 Palm Avenue have?
Some of 10 Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10 Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrae.
Does 10 Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10 Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Palm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
