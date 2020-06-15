Amenities

48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with formal dining room and water views in sought-after Eucalyptus Knoll location. Beautifully landscaped, conveniently located complex with pool, hot tub and tennis courts. Two-story townhouse has a wood-burning fireplace in the vaulted-ceiling living room; master bedroom with large walk-in closet and en-suite marble tiled bath; upstairs laundry; second bedroom with en-suite bath and top-end queen sofa bed and ample space for office set up. Sunny deck with southern exposure overlooking oak trees and Richardson Bay. Bright, spacious, recently remodeling kitchen with marble floors, separate breakfast room/office space and adjacent 1/2 bath. Great commuter location with easy access to 101, but steps away from the bay, Mill Valley dog park, MV Fitness Center and bike path. Utilities, gardener,4K HD TV and office connections for Wi-Fi, high-speed internet, fax, tel, etc. included.



FOR A VIEWING APPT PLEASE USE TEXT/EMAIL - VIRTUAL TOUR ARE PREFERRED DURING SIP



UNIT IS OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



Eli Meyskens

AMSI Real Estate Services

Relocation / Leasing / Sales

mobile 415.713.8995

www.amsires.com

BRE # 01902318



