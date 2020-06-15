All apartments in Mill Valley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

48 Eucalyptus Knoll

48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street · (415) 447-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 48 Eucalyptus Knoll · Avail. Jul 10

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with formal dining room and water views in sought-after Eucalyptus Knoll location. Beautifully landscaped, conveniently located complex with pool, hot tub and tennis courts. Two-story townhouse has a wood-burning fireplace in the vaulted-ceiling living room; master bedroom with large walk-in closet and en-suite marble tiled bath; upstairs laundry; second bedroom with en-suite bath and top-end queen sofa bed and ample space for office set up. Sunny deck with southern exposure overlooking oak trees and Richardson Bay. Bright, spacious, recently remodeling kitchen with marble floors, separate breakfast room/office space and adjacent 1/2 bath. Great commuter location with easy access to 101, but steps away from the bay, Mill Valley dog park, MV Fitness Center and bike path. Utilities, gardener,4K HD TV and office connections for Wi-Fi, high-speed internet, fax, tel, etc. included.

FOR A VIEWING APPT PLEASE USE TEXT/EMAIL - VIRTUAL TOUR ARE PREFERRED DURING SIP

UNIT IS OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

Eli Meyskens
AMSI Real Estate Services
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
mobile 415.713.8995
www.amsires.com
BRE # 01902318

(RLNE4426653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

