Mill Valley, CA
42 Buena Vista Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

42 Buena Vista Ave

42 Buena Vista Avenue · (415) 713-8995 ext. 2044
Location

42 Buena Vista Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 42 Buena Vista Ave · Avail. now

$6,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Marvelous Mill Valley! Large & Spacious bi-level 4 bedroom 3 bath house w/high ceilings, lots of light, two fireplaces and two decks! - Marvelous Mill Valley home w/lots of light, 2 good sized bedrooms on the first floor, 2 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, laundry, access to large sunny back deck and expansive living room space with fireplace. The second floor features high ceilings with exposed rafters, original hardwood floors, tons of light, sliding barn door, fireplace, additional kitchen, perfect for a home office or entertaining, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and another deck with awning. Located in central Mill Valley only a few blocks from downtown and nearby elementary schools, hiking trails and everything Mill Valley has to offer!

FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING OR VIRTUAL TOUR PLEASE CALL/TEXT/EMAIL

Eli Meyskens
Relocation / Leasing / Sales
mobile 415.713.8995
www.amsires.com
DRE # 01902318

(RLNE5925407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
42 Buena Vista Ave has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 42 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
42 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 42 Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Valley.
Does 42 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 42 Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 42 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Buena Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 42 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 42 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 42 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
