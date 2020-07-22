42 Buena Vista Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Marvelous Mill Valley! Large & Spacious bi-level 4 bedroom 3 bath house w/high ceilings, lots of light, two fireplaces and two decks! - Marvelous Mill Valley home w/lots of light, 2 good sized bedrooms on the first floor, 2 bathrooms, eat-in kitchen, laundry, access to large sunny back deck and expansive living room space with fireplace. The second floor features high ceilings with exposed rafters, original hardwood floors, tons of light, sliding barn door, fireplace, additional kitchen, perfect for a home office or entertaining, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and another deck with awning. Located in central Mill Valley only a few blocks from downtown and nearby elementary schools, hiking trails and everything Mill Valley has to offer!



