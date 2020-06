Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bathroom in Midway City (Between Westminster & Huntington Beach) - This single family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, central heat and 1339 sq feet of living space. It is situated on a cul-de-sac in a very nice quiet neighborhood. The front yard is nicely landscaped and has a good sized back yard. All utilities are included in the rental price.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5128121)