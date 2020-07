Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Lovely 2 Bedroom Town-home: 2 Car Garage, and All Appliances Included - HUGE REDUCTION! This Lovely 2 bed 2.5 bath town-home comes with upgraded appliances. The master suite is located on the top floor with a private patio. The second bedroom is on the first floor with a private bathroom and direct access to the 2 car garage. Hardwood floors, lots of sunlight and an ideal location in Midway City/Huntington Beach. Shown as furnished.



(RLNE2806574)