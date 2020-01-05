All apartments in Midway City
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

7750 Bolsa Ave. #13

7750 Bolsa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7750 Bolsa Avenue, Midway City, CA 92683
Westminster

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
Charming one-story condo near Beach and Bolsa. - Charming one-story condo with new paint and SPC Flooring, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo with 2 Car parking of which 1 is carport. Bright and spacious with a patio area. Pantry room with W/D hookup. Lots of big windows for sunny living and move in ready.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5305956)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

