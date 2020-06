Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hazard #3 - Property Id: 89071



Beautiful Duplex available in Santa Ana between Hazard and Bewley. Its a 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer and dryer hook up! Electricity, gas and water already included!!!!



It has a big basement to be able to store you things also it has a nice private backyard!



Any additional questions please message me and I will responde quickly!!

714-585-7156

home.rentalk@gmail.com



-Melissa

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/89071p

Property Id 89071



(RLNE5012899)