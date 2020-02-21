All apartments in Midway City
15672 Monroe St.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

15672 Monroe St.

15672 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

15672 Monroe Street, Midway City, CA 92655
Westminster

Amenities

key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
key fob access
Beautiful Home Ready for Move-In - Beautiful home is now available! Comes with all the kitchen appliances and also comes fitted with new smart home keyless system. This system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready immediately! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property

(RLNE3991748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15672 Monroe St. have any available units?
15672 Monroe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midway City, CA.
Is 15672 Monroe St. currently offering any rent specials?
15672 Monroe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15672 Monroe St. pet-friendly?
No, 15672 Monroe St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midway City.
Does 15672 Monroe St. offer parking?
No, 15672 Monroe St. does not offer parking.
Does 15672 Monroe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15672 Monroe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15672 Monroe St. have a pool?
No, 15672 Monroe St. does not have a pool.
Does 15672 Monroe St. have accessible units?
No, 15672 Monroe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15672 Monroe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15672 Monroe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15672 Monroe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15672 Monroe St. does not have units with air conditioning.

