466 Apartments for rent in Maywood, CA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bell
6309 Casitas Ave
6309 Casitas Avenue, Bell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
850 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard. Move in ready, includes refrigerator. Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
50 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,845
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
190 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,785
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
57 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,118
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
35 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,813
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,707
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,440
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1115 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,754
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,114
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,723
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,893
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,823
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
76 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,126
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1062 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
52 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,625
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1106 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
82 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,980
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1417 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
57 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1178 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
99 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Maywood, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Maywood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

