Last updated July 12 2020

168 Apartments for rent in Florence-Graham, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florence-Graham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Florence-Graham
1726 E 85th St
1726 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Florence-Graham
1724 E 85th St
1724 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1875 sqft
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no one living above or below you.
Results within 1 mile of Florence-Graham

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Vernon-Main
335 E 56th St
335 East 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1750 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely new home situated within an amazing South LA location! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bonus room, 1750 sq.ft.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Vernon-Main
337 E 56th St
337 East 56th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1750 sqft
Be the first to live in this completely new home situated within an amazing South LA location! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bonus room, 1750 sq.ft.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Central Alameda
1428 E 54th Street
1428 East 54th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Lease starting 7/1/2020. Drive by first, if still interested then call Lee Markus at 626-991-2300 for an appointment to see the interior. NOTE: The exterior of the building will be painted in the near future.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Huntington Park
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B
2102 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Florence-Graham
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,625
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1066 sqft
Modern homes with keyless entry, designer lighting, and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents have access to a poolside lounge, BBQ area, and rooftop deck. Gated community is six minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
37 Units Available
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,636
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Alina
700 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,435
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1206 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up To 8 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Restrictions Apply. Concessions Applied to 2nd Full Month of Lease Agreement.
Verified

Last updated July 12
100 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,146
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
67 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,055
703 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,640
1671 sqft
Located in Financial District, near to Highway 110 and 7th Street Metro Center. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, and hardwood and carpeted flooring. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, media room.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,845
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

Last updated July 12
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,605
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1098 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of South Park and within easy reach of Interstate 10. Wood-style plank floors, flat-panel cabinets and quartz counters in all homes. On-site sky terrace with Downtown Los Angeles views.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
190 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,945
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,785
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,770
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1086 sqft
Near I-10 and I-110. Near LA Live and the Staples Center. A fantastic community with a resort-style pool, fireplace lounge, and a rooftop sky deck. Apartments offer stunning kitchens with lots of storage.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 12
57 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,118
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
992 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Verified

Last updated July 12
20 Units Available
Westlake
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,084
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1229 sqft
Welcome to gracious living in the grand European tradition in the heart of upbeat, downtown Los Angeles, offering skyline views of one of Americas most dynamic cities.
Verified

Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,854
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,834
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1091 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florence-Graham, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florence-Graham apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

