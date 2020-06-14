/
1 bedroom apartments
220 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maywood, CA
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Maywood
1 Unit Available
4417 E 53 st
4417 East 53rd Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
619 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Fully renovated with 2 car garage - Property Id: 296760 Fully renovated with 2 car garage plus 2 parking spaces in front of garage. Great outdoor area to bar b q and relax. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Maywood
1 Unit Available
3574 E 56TH
3574 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
Newly remodeled 2nd level 1bed/1bath home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Maywood
1 Unit Available
3568 E 56th Street
3568 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
550 sqft
Newly remodeled 1bed/1bath detached home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Cultural
62 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Los Angeles
48 Units Available
Wren
1230 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
762 sqft
WREN Apartments is located at 1230 S. Olive St Los Angeles, CA and is managed by Mack Real Estate Group, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Los Angeles
46 Units Available
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
654 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
201 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
623 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
32 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
18 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Los Angeles
15 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
740 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Historic Cultural
48 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Los Angeles
18 Units Available
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
791 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown Los Angeles
53 Units Available
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,991
857 sqft
Welcome to your new home at the Broadway Palace Apartments in LA, luxury apartments in Downtown Los Angeles where elegance is re-defined.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Downtown Los Angeles
4 Units Available
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chapman Flats in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Historic Cultural
17 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
859 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,179
742 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Historic Cultural
5 Units Available
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
671 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Historic Cultural
19 Units Available
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
793 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,387
1030 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Downtown Los Angeles
79 Units Available
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,159
678 sqft
The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Historic Cultural
26 Units Available
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
788 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Downtown Los Angeles
85 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Downtown Los Angeles
33 Units Available
AXIS
1200 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
723 sqft
Explore the rooftop deck, resident lounge and future retail area. On-site service bar, pool and fitness studio. Each apartment features updated appliances, an open, modern floor plan and fantastic views throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Downtown Los Angeles
57 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
