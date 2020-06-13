Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

267 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maywood, CA

Finding an apartment in Maywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Maywood
1 Unit Available
3574 E 56TH
3574 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 2nd level 1bed/1bath home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.

Maywood
1 Unit Available
3568 E 56th Street
3568 East 56th Street, Maywood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
550 sqft
Newly remodeled 1bed/1bath detached home with all new laminate flooring, new kitchen with quartz counter tops, fridge/stove, new windows, new bathroom, central air/heat, & fresh paint inside/out.
Results within 5 miles of Maywood
Historic Cultural
16 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,526
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Downtown Los Angeles
7 Units Available
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,420
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Downtown Los Angeles
57 Units Available
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,999
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
1379 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1155 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! HISTORIC GLORY MEETS MODERN COMFORT! Take one step into the grand lobby of The Griffin on Spring and you’ll see this isn’t just another apartment building.
Downtown Los Angeles
85 Units Available
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,910
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1275 sqft
Live the Way YOU'VE ALWAYS WANTED! BE A TRENDSETTER! Ready to experience downtown Los Angeles the right way? The Grace on Spring's luxurious studio, one, two, three-bedroom apartments and penthouses set a new standard for high-rise towers.
Paramount
9 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Downtown Los Angeles
200 Units Available
Trademark
437 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Styled and spirited. Trademark is a new boutique address on Hill Street. It’s mixing high-design and posh amenities with a hip, walkable location that’s at the intersection of DTLA’s best neighborhoods and destinations.
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,390
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Downtown Los Angeles
21 Units Available
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,750
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Downtown Los Angeles
15 Units Available
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,865
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1084 sqft
Within walking distance of several bars and restaurants. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and built-in microwaves. Complex has a wine room and yoga studio.
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
Historic Cultural
47 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Downtown Los Angeles
20 Units Available
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,640
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1126 sqft
Ultra-modern, upscale living. Located in Downtown L.A. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, business center, courtyard and conference room, along with a gym and media room. In-unit laundry.
Downtown Los Angeles
35 Units Available
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,697
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,157
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,387
1030 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1335 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Historic Cultural
6 Units Available
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,659
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Historic Cultural
19 Units Available
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1177 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Historic Cultural
5 Units Available
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,878
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Historic Cultural
8 Units Available
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,179
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Downtown Los Angeles
45 Units Available
Metro 417
417 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1089 sqft
Luxury living next to Los Angeles' Financial District. Community boasts a doorman, business center, and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments contain granite counters and in-unit laundry. Grand Central Market and the Bradbury Building across the street.
Historic Cultural
27 Units Available
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,315
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1115 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.
Downtown Los Angeles
4 Units Available
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chapman Flats in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Maywood, CA

It's easy to miss, but hard to resist. The city of Maywood, all 1.18 square miles of it, is the third smallest city in Los Angeles County. What you may not know, though, is that it is the "first American city to outsource all of its city services..." according to the city itself, since it has dismantled virtually everything, even the police department. That shouldn't scare you though, since this small community offers some great apartments to rent/

Having trouble with Craigslist Maywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maywood, CA

Finding an apartment in Maywood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

