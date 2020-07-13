/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
275 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Maywood, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
22 Units Available
Historic Cultural
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,770
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1177 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
69 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,800
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
55 Units Available
Historic Cultural
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,777
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,793
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Studio House
830 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
160 sqft
Embrace creativity at Studio House in downtown LA In this heritage three-story building, each of the 42 stylish micro-lofts feature a smart layout, ranging in size from 140 to 190 SF, designer kitchens, luxury finishes, and come semi-furnished.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,835
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live. Life. Well. Historic inside and out yet modern at its core, the Union Lofts building honors its Gilded Age while transporting residents straight into the heart of the current downtown scene.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1125 sqft
Conveniently located close to FIDM, Wild Living Foods, and Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Community has vehicle-charging stations, common Wi-Fi, and pool. Residents enjoy units with balcony, kitchen backsplash, and soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
261 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,340
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1061 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chapman Flats in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,140
1124 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
749 sqft
Located in a historically preserved building with 1920s architecture. Loft-style homes with open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and high ceilings with exposed beams. Right on the bus line.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Pico Rivera
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Historic Cultural
1855 Industrial St 306
1855 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,600
1315 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 306 Available 07/13/20 Toy Factory design loft - Property Id: 313229 Designed Loft building available In DTLA Arts District! *1-car Parking Included *Amenities include a full kitchen, modern bathroom, central air/heat and washer/dryer in
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9245 Sunglow St.
9245 Sunglow Street, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1879 sqft
Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
849 South Broadway #506
849 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Loft In The Famous Eastern Columbia Building - This incredible loft/life work space, is in one of the most iconic Art Deco buildings in the world.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cudahy
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, two covered carports ,window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Stove and Fridge - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
460 S. Spring St. #1216
460 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New York style apartment with stunning view - This beautiful one bedroom condo sits on the twelfth floor of The Rowan Building, a Los Angeles historic landmark with 180-degree views of the city.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2043 E. Cesar E. Chavez 3/4
2043 Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
IMAGINE COMING HOME TO THIS GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM! - Property Id: 33734 Immaculate One Bedroom, One Bathroom with a closed space floor plan and neutral color palette. Situated minutes from Downtown LA and Pasadena.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santee Court
716 South Los Angeles Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,658
650 sqft
Santee Court - Property Id: 306173 Santee Court Lofts is positioned in a sizzling section of DTLA (downtown Los Angeles, CA), Santee Court apartments make living a lofty lifestyle easy in a neighborhood where ample entertainment and cultural
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
903 E. Colden Avenue
903 East Colden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1608 sqft
Front unit available - Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
253 S BROADWAY
253 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,000
750 sqft
A gorgeous, historical, East-facing loft with amazing light. An 1890s landmark building remodeled in 2007 with hardwood floors, high ceilings, charming brick walls, and spacious luxury bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1245 E 7th st
1245 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1200 sqft
gorgeous loft with nature patio - Property Id: 263715 Large ground floor loft with 20 foot ceilings, bright creative space in the front and serene live space in the back with a bedroom loft and back patio garden akin to a Brooklyn brownstone.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Historic Cultural
510 S Hewitt St UNIT 104
510 South Hewitt Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1405 sqft
Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District - Spacious 2 level 1 bedroom loft with 2 full bathrooms located in the Arts District of Downtown LA.
